Brokerages Set Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) PT at $59.80

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMTX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,982 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $881,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). On average, equities research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

