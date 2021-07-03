Brokerages Set freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Price Target at €22.20

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.20 ($26.12).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of FRA:FNTN traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €19.80 ($23.29). 457,807 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.50. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

