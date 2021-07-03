Brokerages Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) PT at $27.13

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.