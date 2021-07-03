Brokerages Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT at $57.57

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Upland Software alerts:

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $413,850.06. Following the transaction, the president now owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,611 shares of company stock worth $4,791,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.