Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tecsys Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tecsys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Tecsys alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$41.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$605.44 million and a P/E ratio of 85.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$24.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.