Brokers Offer Predictions for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

FRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $117.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.