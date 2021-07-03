Brokers Set Expectations for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Community Trust Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

CTBI opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.