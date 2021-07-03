Brokers Set Expectations for CoreCivic, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CoreCivic in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CXW. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target on the stock.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.26. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

