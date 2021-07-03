Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) Short Interest Down 29.4% in June

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BPYUP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 11,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,666. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19. Brookfield Property REIT has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

