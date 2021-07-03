BTIG Research Increases Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $76.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Get Upwork alerts:

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34. Upwork has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -365.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at $818,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381 in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Upwork by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after buying an additional 610,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after acquiring an additional 93,816 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Upwork by 17.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,450,000 after acquiring an additional 769,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Upwork by 150.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 123.8% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.