Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 17,686 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 106.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of TELUS by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,312,000 after buying an additional 236,281 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 216,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in TELUS by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 152,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

TU opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.2594 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

