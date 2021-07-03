Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BZZUY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUY remained flat at $$14.25 during trading on Monday. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.98.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

