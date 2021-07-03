Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

COG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

