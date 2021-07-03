CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Position Lowered by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CACI International in the first quarter worth about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the third quarter worth about $721,000. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in CACI International by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CACI International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $257.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $190.16 and a 12-month high of $266.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

