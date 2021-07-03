CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of CAI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley cut shares of CAI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.51. CAI International has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAI International will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CAI International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CAI International by 18.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CAI International by 37.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CAI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CAI International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

