Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th.

CGO opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.01. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

