Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ CSQ opened at $18.24 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
