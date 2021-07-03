Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) COO Sells $412,531.00 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Calix stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Calix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Calix by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities upped their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Calix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

