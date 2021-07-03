Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $61.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.69, but opened at $59.64. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $59.64, with a volume of 3,964 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $210,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

