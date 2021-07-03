Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 138.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bruker by 128.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bruker by 438.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

BRKR traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.56. The company had a trading volume of 388,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,519. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.80. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $77.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

