Cambiar Investors LLC Has $8.65 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 511,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in First Horizon by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in First Horizon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. 3,908,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,959. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 476,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.