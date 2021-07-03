Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $79.45 Million in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,018,377 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $79,451,000. Itaú Unibanco makes up approximately 2.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITUB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,603,000 after buying an additional 32,386,503 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $82,485,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739,480 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 1,864.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,360,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087,269 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,286,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,618,392. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

