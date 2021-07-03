Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 192.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 221.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

CCJ opened at $19.15 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

