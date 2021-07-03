Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Update

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 5,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNQ. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Shares of CNQ traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.46. 2,230,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

