Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$98.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$98.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$560.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$363.36.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$95.55 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$68.45 and a 52 week high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$200.84.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

