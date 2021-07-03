Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 10,095 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period.

Shares of VCYT opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.76. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VCYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

