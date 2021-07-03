Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $382,000 in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,614 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Materialise by 24.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 48,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 114.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth $217,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Materialise alerts:

MTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of MTLS opened at $24.05 on Friday. Materialise NV has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.