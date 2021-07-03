Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 304,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

WRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

