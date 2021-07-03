Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $618,000 Investment in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Adient by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Adient by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

ADNT stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

