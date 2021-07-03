Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,369 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,380 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,863 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 44,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $1,215,250.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,250.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 608,699 shares of company stock worth $17,399,138. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEVI. Citigroup boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.29 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.