Capital One Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35.

XEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.46. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,939,000 after purchasing an additional 262,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,089,000 after purchasing an additional 97,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,985,000 after acquiring an additional 268,743 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 18.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,269,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200,598 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

