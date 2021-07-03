Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to announce $36.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.17 million to $38.57 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $35.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $139.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.09 million to $142.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $134.67 million, with estimates ranging from $126.48 million to $148.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 23.44%.

CPLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Product Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $232.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 90.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

