Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.89. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 5,272 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.65 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $5,240,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

