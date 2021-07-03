Capri Holdings Limited Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Capri in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $56.22 on Friday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -130.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

