Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CJ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

CJ opened at C$3.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$498.14 million and a PE ratio of 6.57.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$85.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

