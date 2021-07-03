Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Northcoast Research currently has $230.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.71.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $191.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $111.79 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.28.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

