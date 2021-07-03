Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.89. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

