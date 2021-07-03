Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $147.69

Shares of Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.69 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 137 ($1.79). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.79), with a volume of 7,261 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.69. The company has a market cap of £128.20 million and a P/E ratio of 15.05.

Get Carr's Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a GBX 1.18 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

In other Carr’s Group news, insider Peter Page purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

Carr’s Group Company Profile (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.