Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of CSIOY opened at $166.29 on Friday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $136.75 and a 52-week high of $202.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $575.70 million for the quarter.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.