Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after buying an additional 701,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,950,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,820,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,642,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,415,000 after buying an additional 83,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 13.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,318,000 after purchasing an additional 206,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTLT opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $127.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.