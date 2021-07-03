Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,744,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,866,000 after buying an additional 274,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38,077 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 195,689 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

