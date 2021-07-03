CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of CDK stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $49.92. 523,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,949,000 after acquiring an additional 415,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

