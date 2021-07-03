Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Cellectis alerts:

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $689.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.38. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 392.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 276,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.