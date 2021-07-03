Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 11,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

NYSE:CVE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,302,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,725,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 692.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,670,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,773 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,449,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,190,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 77,610 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

