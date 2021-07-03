Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 154,425 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.17% of Centennial Resource Development worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.34.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDEV opened at $6.88 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

