Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Chalice Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) rose 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 24,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 165,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64.

About Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF)

Chalice Brands Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. The company provides distillate vaporizer cartridges, ethanol extract products, and fruit chew blast products. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.