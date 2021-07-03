Champion Pain Care Co. (OTCMKTS:CPAI) Short Interest Down 29.4% in June

Champion Pain Care Co. (OTCMKTS:CPAI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS CPAI opened at $0.00 on Friday. Champion Pain Care has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Get Champion Pain Care alerts:

Champion Pain Care Company Profile

Champion Pain Care Corporation operates as a pain management company in the United States. It offers the Champion Pain Care Protocol, a proprietary pain management protocol for the treatment and management of chronic pain. The company's protocol includes various treatment plans comprising physical examination by the attending doctor, blood testing, and urine drug screening; education for patients about the nature of their chronic pain; on-going interaction to support patient adherence to beneficial behavioral changes; relaxation training to reduce the effects or stress and anxiety, which can aggravate pain; amino acids and other dietary supplements to restore and maintain normal brain chemistry; and the reduction of cellular and joint inflammation.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Pain Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Pain Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.