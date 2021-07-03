Champion Pain Care Co. (OTCMKTS:CPAI) Short Interest Down 29.4% in June

Champion Pain Care Co. (OTCMKTS:CPAI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
OTCMKTS CPAI opened at $0.00 on Friday. Champion Pain Care has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
Champion Pain Care Company Profile
