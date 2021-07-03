ChartEx (CHART) Market Capitalization Achieves $325,667.72

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 65.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $325,667.72 and $6,367.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00044969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00132921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00169802 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,548.46 or 0.99333154 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

