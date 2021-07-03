Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,340,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.76% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $17,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 46,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.