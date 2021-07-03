Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.83.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.34. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.86, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Chegg has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Chegg by 5.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chegg by 8.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,090,000 after purchasing an additional 54,111 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Chegg by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

